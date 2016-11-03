* Some polls show tightening U.S. presidential race
* Weaker dollar supporting gold prices
* Spot gold seen in $1,292-$1,308 range -technicals
(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R
Nov 3 Gold rose on Thursday, shrugging off
signals from the Federal Reserve that it could hike interest
rates next month, as uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S.
presidential election hurt the dollar and upheld the safe-haven
demand for bullion.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,301.63 an ounce at
0731 GMT. The yellow metal touched a high of $1,307.76 in the
previous session, its best since Oct. 4.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at
$1,302.40 per ounce.
"Some people think that Donald Trump would become the U.S.
president and if that happens it is negative for the U.S. dollar
and positive for gold," said Jiang Shu, chief analyst at
Shandong Gold Group.
Narrowing polls have led markets to price in more risk that
Republican Donald Trump might defeat his Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton in next week's contentious U.S. presidential
election, perhaps remembering the turmoil that followed the
surprise Brexit vote.
"The tightening U.S. election has generated enough
uncertainty to propel the market higher in our view," HSBC
analyst James Steel said in a note.
"If uncertainty is the factor providing the oxygen for the
gold rally, then it is likely to continue at least until the
election."
The dollar nursed its losses on Thursday as election
concerns overshadowed this week's signals from the Fed that it
was on track to hike interest rates next month as the economy
gathers momentum and inflation picks up.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell 0.3 percent to 97.103.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion
and also boost the dollar, making the metal more expensive for
those holding other currencies.
"Nonfarm payrolls data on Friday and U.S. election on
Tuesday should provide plenty of volatility," said MKS PAMP
Group trader Jason Cerisola.
The key nonfarm payrolls report will be released on Friday.
Employers are expected to have added 175,000 jobs in October,
according to the median estimate of 106 economists polled by
Reuters.
"Even bad data won't change the idea of a rate hike as the
Fed has shown that there is a high probability for a rate hike
in December," Jiang Shu of Shandong Gold Group said.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.3
percent at $18.50 an ounce. It hit a high of about $18.73 on
Wednesday, its best level since Oct. 4.
Platinum rose 0.3 percent to $989.55. Palladium
was up 0.3 percent at $630.30.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)