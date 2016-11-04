Nov 4 Gold was steady above $1,300 an ounce on
Friday, with safe-haven appetite buoyed by signs the U.S.
presidential election is tightening just days before next week's
vote.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,303.26 an ounce at
0104 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures were up about 0.1 percent at
$1,304.30 per ounce.
* Hillary Clinton's supporters nervously eyed opinion polls
showing the Democrat with a tenuous lead over Republican rival
Donald Trump on Thursday, with the White House candidates racing
through vital battleground states in a late search for votes
ahead of Tuesday's election.
* The key nonfarm payrolls report will be released on
Friday. Economists polled by Reuters are looking for non-farm
employment to have risen by 175,000 in October from 156,000 in
September.
* Asian shares slipped on Friday and the dollar nursed
losses in a week marked by growing uncertainty about the outcome
of the U.S. presidential race.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.3 percent on Friday.
* The Bank of England scrapped its plan to cut interest
rates, which it said could now move up or down, and raised its
forecasts for 2017 growth and inflation sharply due to the slide
in sterling since Britain's vote to leave the EU.
* U.S. services industry activity cooled in October amid a
slowdown in new orders and hiring, suggesting a moderation in
economic growth early in the fourth quarter.
* A flurry of data from China in the coming weeks is
expected to reinforce views that the world's second-largest
economy is stabilising, despite stubbornly weak exports and
worries that a property boom is peaking.
* VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of
Russia's second-biggest bank, plans to double its gold-trading
volumes over the next three years from around 110-150 tonnes a
year currently, said the firm's head of global commodities.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.47 percent to
949.69 tonnes on Thursday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0850 France Markit services PMI Oct
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Oct
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Oct
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Oct
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Oct
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)