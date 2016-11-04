(Updates prices)
* Spot gold seen testing $1,285 - Technicals
* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due 1230 GMT
* SPDR gold holdings up 0.47 pct Thursday
By Apeksha Nair
Nov 4 Gold eased on Friday as the dollar firmed
ahead of U.S. jobs data, but looked set for a weekly gain of
nearly 2 percent, while investor appetite for the safe-haven
asset stayed intact over signs of a close-run U.S. presidential
election.
The dollar index inched up about 0.1 percent to
97.222, but remained captive to uncertainty around the election
race.
"We are seeing good buying because of the uncertainty ahead
of the U.S. election as people feel that gold is definitely
going to go up," said Brian Lan, managing director at
Singapore-based gold dealer GoldSilver Central.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,296.61 an ounce
by 0708 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 percent to
$1,298.00 per ounce.
"At present, the real concern is the U.S. presidential
election," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing
Fung Financial Group.
"Gold is going to move around $1300 levels. The sentiment
has changed since the (Clinton's) server issue came up. The
speculative interest has changed from rate hike to U.S.
presidential elections," he added.
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged after a two-day policy
meeting earlier in the week and signalled it could hike rates in
December.
Ever since the FBI announced investigation into Democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton's emails, uncertainty over the outcome
of the election has peaked, with markets not ruling out the
possibility of Republican Donald Trump bagging a victory.
Clinton's supporters nervously eyed opinion polls showing
the Democrat with a tenuous lead over Trump on Thursday as the
White House candidates raced through vital battleground states
in a late search for votes.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due later in the day and
will be watched by investors for cues on an anticipated December
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
"Markets will be definitely looking at the non-farm payrolls
data, but the main focus for people is going to be the elections
on Tuesday," Lan of GoldSilver Central added.
Spot gold may revisit its Nov. 3 low of $1,285.01 per ounce,
as its correction from the Nov. 2 high of $1,287 has not
completed, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.47 percent to
949.69 tonnes on Thursday.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.55
percent at $18.22 an ounce, but was on track to post its third
consecutive weekly rise.
Platinum shed about 0.7 percent at $986.30 an ounce,
while palladium rose 0.4 percent at $618.40.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)