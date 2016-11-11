Nov 11 Gold was broadly steady early Friday, after dropping nearly 1.5 percent in the previous session, as markets pondered the economic growth outlook and the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike following the election of Donald Trump. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up about 0.2 percent at $1,261.71 an ounce at 0038 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,261.50 per ounce. * Asian shares dipped while the dollar strengthened broadly on Friday as U.S. bond yields soared on expectations U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would stoke inflation. * The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was steady at 98.856. * The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, underscoring the robustness of the labor market. * The Republican sweep of the White House and Congress could break the current gridlock over national policy in a potential boon to the U.S. economy, St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard said on Thursday. * The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more quickly if Washington used lower taxes or higher spending to boost economic growth, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday. * Investors are starting to price in a slim chance that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates next year for the first time since 2011, with bets reinforced by sharply rising inflation expectations on Thursday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.40 percent to 941.68 tonnes on Thursday from 955.03 tonnes on Wednesday. * India's surprise move to abolish high-value bank notes has started to disrupt cash-based gold smuggling and should benefit official importers of the metal in the world's second biggest consumer, industry officials said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1500 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Nov (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)