Nov 14 Gold was broadly steady on Monday on
short covering, hovering around more than five-month lows hit on
Friday after a global sell-off in commodities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped about 0.1 percent to $1,224.10 an
ounce at 0041 GMT. It rose nearly 0.5 percent earlier in the
session.
* U.S. gold futures were mostly unchanged at
$1,223.40 per ounce.
* The U.S. dollar touched a nine-month peak in Asia on
Monday as the risk of faster inflation at home and greater bond
issuance kept Treasury yields elevated, a painful mix for assets
in many emerging market countries.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was off 0.45 percent.
* U.S. economic growth prospects appear strong enough for
the Federal Reserve to proceed with gradual interest rate rises
but the central bank is monitoring an increase in long-term U.S.
government borrowing costs, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said
on Friday.
* After Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election, investors may refocus in the coming week on the health
of the world economy and any signs that years of rock-bottom
interest rates and fiscal austerity are coming to an end.
* President-elect Donald Trump began laying the groundwork
on Friday to take office on Jan. 20, 2017, gathering the most
loyal advisers from his campaign and three of his children to
plot his transition strategy.
* European Central Bank rate setter Philip Lane shrugged off
a sell-off in euro zone government bonds since Donald Trump won
the U.S. election, playing down the significance of "day-by-day"
market moves for ECB policy.
* The Bank of Japan is expected to wait until the middle of
next year before adopting further stimulus measures, although
Donald Trump's election adds uncertainty to the economic
outlook, a Reuters poll found on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.76 percent to
934.56 tonnes on Friday from 941.68 tonnes on Thursday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Industrial output Oct
0200 China Retail sales Oct
0200 China Urban investment Oct
1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)