* Spot gold may find support at $1,204-$1,210/oz -technicals
* Silver hits over 5-month low
* US bond yields hit their highest level since January
* SPDR Gold holdings down 0.8 percent on Friday
(Updates prices)
By Apeksha Nair
Nov 14 Gold narrowed losses in Asian trade on
Monday after earlier falling as much as 1 percent to hit its
lowest in more than five months, pressured by a stronger U.S.
dollar and expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates in December.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,224.68 an ounce
by 0728 GMT. The metal fell 1 percent to $1,212.26 an ounce
earlier in the session - its lowest since June 3.
U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,224.00 per
ounce.
The dollar rose to a nine-month high against a basket
of major peers on Monday as the risk of faster domestic
inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury yields ever
higher.
Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their
highest since January on Monday at 2.20 percent.
A broad sell-off in global commodities and surging bond
yields had seen the metal dipping nearly 3 percent on Friday.
"What we're seeing today is the continuation of long
liquidation going through the market," said Jeffrey Halley,
senior market analyst at OANDA.
"People seem to have unwound their Trump-risk and are now
talking more about 'Trumpflation', with Trump's fiscal policies
that he wants to enact with all this infrastructure that would
push up inflation and that would push up borrowing rates and
yields in the States," Halley said.
The market is also betting on the Federal Reserve raising
interest rates more quickly. The metal is highly sensitive to
rising U.S. interest rates, which can lift the opportunity cost
of holding non-interest-bearing gold.
"The rate hike in December is an absolute done deal now,"
Halley added.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday that U.S.
economic growth prospects appear strong enough for the Fed to
proceed with a gradual increase in interest rates.
"We are still negative on gold short-term in light of a
stronger dollar, rising rates and rising equities," said INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.76 percent to
934.56 tonnes on Friday.
Spot gold may find support in a zone of $1,204-$1,210
per ounce and bounce moderately before falling, as suggested by
its wave pattern and a Fibonacci ratio analysis, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Silver rose 0.14 percent to $17.36 an ounce. Earlier
in the session, it touched its worst since June 9 at $17.00.
Platinum was up 0.7 percent at $677.40.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)