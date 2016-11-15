Nov 15 Gold edged up on Tuesday as
bargain-hunters were tempted to buy after the metal hit its
lowest in 5-1/2 months the session before.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,227.16 an ounce
at 0033 GMT. It marked its weakest since June 3 at $1,211.08 an
ounce in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures rose 0.44 percent to $1,227.10
per ounce.
* The case for U.S. interest rate increases at the Federal
Reserve will grow if the federal government uses tax cuts or
increased spending to stimulate the economy, Richmond Federal
Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Monday.
* Markets are betting heavily that the man Americans last
week elected as their next president will enact fiscal and other
policies that will boost U.S. growth and inflation, but Dallas
Fed President Robert Kaplan is pushing back.
* A measure of U.S. inflation expectations held mostly
steady at low levels in October, with only some momentum higher,
according to a New York Fed survey taken before Americans voted
in this month's presidential election.
* Euro zone industrial production fell by less than expected
in September, driven down mostly by a steep drop in the output
of durable goods, such as cars or fridges, the European Union
statistics office said on Monday.
* Japan's economic growth handily beat expectations in the
July-September period, expanding for a third straight quarter as
exports recovered, but weak domestic activity cast doubt on
hopes for a sustainable economic recovery.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
position in COMEX gold for the third straight week in the week
to Nov. 8, and increased it slightly in silver, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Monday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GDP flash Q3
0930 Britain Consumer prices Oct
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep
1000 Euro zone GDP flash Q3
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov
1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct
1330 U.S. Import prices Oct
1330 U.S. Export prices Oct
1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)