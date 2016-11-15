* U.S. dollar holds above 100 level
* Silver, platinum off multi-month lows
By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 15 Gold edged higher on
Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak, on uncertainty
over the economic policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump has vowed to boost domestic spending, which has the
potential to stoke inflation and dent demand for non-yielding
bullion, but the market is seeking more details on his policies.
Spot gold was up 0.29 percent at $1,223.41 an ounce
at 2:33 p.m. EST (1933 GMT), after slipping on Monday to its
lowest since June 3 at $1,211.08.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2 percent at
$1,224.50.
"Gold will have to wait and see when Trump moves into the
White House and what policies he will cancel," Natixis precious
metals analyst Bernard Dahdah said.
Trump is due to officially take power in January with
promises of rolling back a major trade agreement and cutting
taxes.
"There have been lots of statements of U.S. policy, but we
don't have details and we don't know what it looks like. That's
fertile ground for gold," ETF Securities commodities strategist
Martin Arnold said.
Generally, investors pile into safe-haven assets such as
gold in times of political and economic uncertainty.
The U.S. dollar index held above the 100 level and
touched a fresh 11-month high, and Treasuries prices were little
changed with yields near multi-month highs.
"The (gold) market is taking a little hiatus. It's not
convinced that the risk on is over and therefore it gets clipped
when it goes above $1,230," said James Steel, chief metals
analyst for HSBC Securities.
"It gives the impression of a dead cat bounce (but it's) too
soon to say."
Gold has shed nearly 9 percent from a Nov. 9 high of
$1,337.40 after Trump's election victory, hurt by a stronger
U.S. dollar and surging Treasury yields.
U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as
households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods,
pointing to sustained economic strength that could allow the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.
Higher rates typically pressure bullion prices.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.7
percent at $16.99 an ounce, having touched its lowest since June
8 at $16.61 in the previous session.
Platinum rose 0.4 percent to $934.20, bouncing back
from the more than eight-month low of $917.50 touched on Monday.
Palladium gained as much as 1.6 percent to reach
$709.20, its highest since Oct. 4.
(Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Mark Potter and Richard Chang)