By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Nov 16 Gold fell on Wednesday as the
dollar climbed to a fresh 14-year high against a currency
basket, extending a week-long rally driven by a surge in
Treasury yields after Donald Trump's election to the U.S.
presidency.
The metal has shed more than $100 an ounce from last
Wednesday's post-election high on the back of the sharp rise in
bond yields and burgeoning appetite for risk.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,224.97 an ounce
at 1230 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery were up 10 cents an ounce at $1,224.60.
Major banks and investors have begun to debate the
possibility of another move towards parity between the dollar
and the euro, as the U.S. currency benefited from expectations
of an inflationary push from the future Trump administration.
"The most important thing that we saw for gold (after the
election) was that the dollar appreciated," LBBW analyst
Thorsten Proettel said. "It's the old game -- when the dollar is
appreciating, the gold price is weaker, because gold is an
alternative currency."
"Also, yields on 10-year Treasuries went up 50 basis points,
which is poison for gold, as a non-interest bearing asset," he
added.
Investors resumed post-U.S. election selling of bonds and
buying stocks on Wednesday after a pause earlier this week,
albeit less aggressively.
Gold is also expected to be feeling the pressure from an
imminent hike in U.S. interest rates, which are tipped to rise
for only the second time in nearly a decade next month.
It would need a surprise for the Federal Reserve not to
raise U.S. interest rates in December, one of the central bank's
policymakers, James Bullard, told reporters at a banking
conference on Wednesday.
"With Fed officials' recent comments, talk of a rate rise
will hardly inspire gold to go higher," HSBC said in a note.
Investor appetite for gold remained slack, with the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares
, saying its holdings fell another 1.5 tonnes on Tuesday to
a 4-1/2 month low of 927.45 tonnes.
In the major physical markets, some Indian gold traders are
placing bulk short-term import orders on fears that Prime
Minister Narendra Modi might soon add curbs on overseas
purchases of the metal to his withdrawal of high-denomination
banknotes in his fight against 'black money'.
Silver was down 0.4 percent at $17.01 an ounce, and
platinum was 0.7 percent lower at $928.75. Palladium
was down 1 percent at $699.30.
