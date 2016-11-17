* Yellen says Fed could raise rates 'relatively soon'
* U.S. consumer prices post largest gains in six months
* Palladium/platinum spread narrows sharply
* Palladium at 3-month high, firm for 9 of past 10 sessions
(Recasts; updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 17 Gold fell to a
5-1/2-month low on Thursday, giving up earlier gains as the
dollar index tapped a 13-1/2-year high on strong U.S. economic
data and comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
that bolstered the case for hiking interest rates next month.
The election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president
has done nothing to change the Fed's plans for a rate increase
"relatively soon," Yellen said in Congressional testimony that
included a pledge to serve out her term.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,215.50 an ounce
by 2:31 p.m. EST (1931 GMT), after falling to $1,210.73, the
lowest since June 3.
U.S. gold futures settled down 0.6 percent at
$1,216.90 per ounce.
Gold turned lower as the U.S. dollar rose to the
highest since 2003 against a basket of six major currencies.
"With the move up in the dollar, that will continue to
pressure gold prices," said Dan Heckman, national investment
consultant for U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City.
"Looking beyond today, we think that perhaps the dollar is
starting to peak out a little bit in the near term and we might
get a little bounce here in gold."
Spot gold has shed about 9 percent from the six-week high
reached briefly after the U.S. election on Nov. 9.
"With the market pricing in a 98 percent probability of a
rate hike this December, this is one of the best-telegraphed Fed
messages ever," said Maria Smirnova, Sprott Asset Management
portfolio manager, adding that hints of monetary policy in 2017
will also be important.
Gold is highly sensitive to interest rates.
"We believe if Trump spends by cutting taxes and increasing
infrastructure build out, he will add to the debt burden in the
U.S., which will in turn put pressure on interest rates,"
Smirnova said.
"Thus, we do not think that the policies that Trump is
proposing will be as negative for gold as the market thinks."
Earlier, data showed the biggest increase in U.S. consumer
prices in six months while jobless claims fell to a 43-year low.
Among other precious metals, palladium rose as much
as 1.7 percent to $734.40, the highest since Aug. 10. The metal,
which also has industrial uses, has risen for nine out of the
last 10 sessions.
Palladium has sharply outperformed sister metal platinum
recently, with the spread between the two sliding to about $215
from $377 over the past two weeks.
Platinum slipped 0.7 percent at $937.60 an ounce
while silver dropped 1.9 percent to $16.64.
(Editing by Dale Hudson and Richard Chang)