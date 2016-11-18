* Spot gold may drop towards $1,172/oz - Technicals
* Dollar index at its highest since April 2003
* SPDR Gold holdings down 0.61 pct on Thursday
(Updates prices, adds milestones)
By Apeksha Nair
Nov 18 Gold dropped 1 percent to a 5-1/2-month
low on Friday and was set for a second week of decline as the
dollar soared after comments from the Federal Reserve bolstered
expectations that U.S. interest rates would rise next month.
Spot gold was down 0.84 percent at $1,205.75 an ounce
by 0758 GMT. The metal hit $1,203.86, its lowest level since May
30, earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures fell 1 percent to $1205.00 per
ounce, after touching its lowest since Feb. 10 at $1,201.3
earlier.
The dollar index rose to its highest since April 2003
and was set for its biggest weekly gain in a year after Fed
Chair Janet Yellen provided a strong signal that U.S. interest
rates would likely increase by year-end.
"Yellen's comments and a stronger dollar have pulled down
the entire precious metals complex. Gold will be on a downtrend
for now," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based
gold dealer GoldSilver Central.
"People are speculating that Donald Trump's policies will
improve companies and equity markets, and lots of them are going
to stocks and currencies. Gold has lost a bit of its safe-haven
asset status."
The bullion has dropped nearly 10 percent from a high of
$1,337.40 per ounce, hit on Nov. 9, when Donald Trump was
announced U.S. president-elect.
Trump's election has done nothing to change the Fed's plans
for a rate increase "relatively soon", Yellen said on Thursday
in Congressional testimony.
Gold is highly sensitive to interest rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
"The gold market seems to be fully accommodating a rate rise
in December," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note.
"Gold prices are down sharply ... This should help encourage
emerging markets' demand. We expect this to cushion - but not
necessarily reverse - the latest drop in prices."
Spot gold may drop towards $1,172 per ounce, as it has
broken support at $1,210, according to Reuters technicals
analyst Wang Tao.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.61 percent to 920.63
tonnes on Thursday. Holdings have decreased 2.33 percent so far
this month.
Silver slipped 0.3 percent to $16.61 per ounce. The
metal touched $16.51 earlier, its worst since June 8.
Platinum was down 0.27 percent at $928.20. Silver and
platinum were set for a second consecutive weekly decline.
Palladium fell 0.73 percent to $721.20 an ounce, but
was set to post a third weekly rise.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford and and Gopakumar Warrier)