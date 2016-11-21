Nov 21 Gold steadied early Monday after dropping 0.6 percent in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar narrowed gains after hitting 13-year highs on Friday on rising bond yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,208.74 an ounce by 0030 GMT. In the previous session, the metal fell 0.63 percent to mark its lowest since May 30 at $1,203.52. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,208.40 per ounce. * The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.02 percent at 101.190. * The U.S. dollar climbed on Friday to its highest level since 2003 on continued bets on faster inflation and higher interest rates, while Treasuries resumed a selloff that left yields at their highest levels of the year. * U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels of the year on Friday, spurred by technical positioning and expectations of higher inflation and interest rates after the election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president. * The post-U.S. election market reaction is not concerning in terms of planned interest rate rises, an influential Federal Reserve official said on Friday, because the bond selloff and dollar rise appears motivated by expectations of new policies out of Washington. * Clues on future U.S. policy under Donald Trump rather than economic data will likely dominate minds and markets in the week ahead given a U.S. interest rate hike in December is now a near-certainty. * Euro zone economic growth will hum along at a modest pace over the coming year, according to economists in a Reuters poll whose views have barely changed since the U.S. election and five months after Britain voted to exit the European Union. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in COMEX gold for the first time in four weeks, in the week to Nov. 15, and also reduced it in silver, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.58 percent to 915.29 tonnes on Friday from 920.63 tonnes on Thursday. * Gold premiums in India jumped to two-year highs this week as jewellers ramped up purchases on fears that the government might put curbs on imports after withdrawing higher-denomination notes from circulation in its fight against black money. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. National activity index Oct (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)