Nov 23 Gold held steady early Wednesday as
markets await minutes from the November Federal Reserve policy
meeting for more clues on an anticipated interest rate hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold nudged up 0.1 percent to $1,213.04 an
ounce by 0030 GMT. In the previous session, the metal eased 0.15
percent.
* U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent at $1,212.60
per ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was little changed at
100.990.
* U.S. home resales rose in October to their highest level
in more than 9-1/2 years as homebuyers, buoyed by an improving
labor market, took advantage of still-low mortgage rates to
snatch up properties after many were shut out during the busy
summer selling season.
* Wall Street's three main stock indexes ended at record
highs for a second straight day on Tuesday, while European
shares also rose on expectations that markets would benefit from
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies.
* Donald Trump's U.S. presidential victory has spurred
safe-haven buying of physical gold in Europe, but traditional
bullion holders in the United States are standing pat. After
all, many of them are optimistic after voting for Trump.
* Switzerland became a net exporter of gold for the first
time in nearly a year last month as shipments to India surged to
their highest since January and exports to Hong Kong hit a 2016
peak, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.
* The European Union agreed a deal on Tuesday to stem the
flow of gold and other metals used to fund armed conflicts or
produced in conditions that breach human rights.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.42 percent to
904.91 tonnes on Tuesday from 908.77 tonnes on Monday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0758 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI flash Nov
1330 U.S. Durable goods Oct
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
1500 U.S. New home sales Oct
1900 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Nov. 1-2
meeting
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)