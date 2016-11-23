* Fed funds futures imply 100 pct chance of December rate
hike
* Fed Nov policy meeting minutes due at 1900 GMT
* Palladium off 5-1/2 month high touched Tuesday
* SPDR Gold holdings down 0.42 percent on Tuesday
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Apeksha Nair
Nov 23 Gold stuck to a narrow range in Asian
trade on Wednesday ahead of release of minutes from the Federal
Reserve policy meeting earlier this month amid expectations of
an interest rate hike in December.
Bullish homes sales data has added to signs of an improved
U.S. economic outlook, with federal funds futures implying
traders are pricing in a 100 pct chance of a December rate rise,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,212.45 an ounce by 0626
GMT. In the previous session, the metal eased 0.15 percent, hurt
by strong equities. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 percent
to $1,212.40 per ounce.
Analysts cautioned that higher interest rates and a more
positive sentiment in equity markets could weigh further on gold
prices.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
"The risk-on sentiment continues to prevail in the market
and gold prices will not be able to perform," said Helen Lau, an
analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
"People would want to participate in the equity rally. The
gold ETFs continue to decline and investors are trying to reduce
their exposure to gold."
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.42 percent to
904.91 tonnes on Tuesday. Holdings have dropped 4 percent so far
this month.
While Trump's U.S. presidential victory has spurred
safe-haven buying of physical gold in Europe, traditional
bullion holders in the United States are standing pat.
"It seems that there is little on the horizon that could
materially change the bearish trifecta comprising of a stronger
dollar, higher U.S. rates and U.S. equities," INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
"These are formidable headwinds for gold to get through and
as a result, we suspect that the precious metal will be under
further pressure, likely taking out $1,200 support in fairly
short order."
Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,204-$1,222
per ounce, and an escape could indicate a direction, according
to Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.
"Expectations leading into the Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday are that gold will continue to trade heavily but
rangebound," MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin said.
Silver was up 0.2 percent to $16.66 per ounce and
platinum was 0.56 percent higher at $942.20.
Palladium was down 0.14 percent at $739.00, after
touching its best since early June at $749.40 in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Nallur Sethuraman; Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar
Warrier)