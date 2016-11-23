* U.S. data sends U.S. dollar index to fresh 13-1/2-yr high
* Fed funds futures imply 100 pct chance of December rate
rise
* Silver sinks to lowest since June
* Coming up: U.S. Thanksgiving day holiday on Thursday
By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 23 Gold fell more than 2
percent to a 9-1/2-month low on Wednesday as a buoyant dollar
extended its rally to the highest since 2003 on the back of
upbeat U.S. economic data that further cemented a case for
increasing interest rates next month.
Bullion prices remained weak after minutes from the Federal
Reserve's Nov. 1-2 meeting showed policymakers appeared
confident that the economy was strengthening enough to warrant
interest rate increases soon.
Spot gold dropped 1.9 percent at $1,188.82 an ounce
by 2:34 p.m. EST (1934 GMT), after falling 2.5 percent to
$1,181.45, the lowest since since Feb. 10. U.S. gold futures
settled down 1.8 percent at $1,189.30.
Many in the United States will be away from their desks on
Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
"The November Fed minutes contained little market-moving
information which puts all the emphasis on (Fed Chair Janet)
Yellen's December press conference and FOMC dot plot for clues
on the future path of short term interest rates," said Tai Wong,
director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as
bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
Traders are pricing in a 100 percent chance of a December
rate increase, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
U.S. durable goods orders rebounded in October and jobless
claims, though off a 43-year low, remained below a level
consistent with a tightening labor market.
The data sent the dollar index to a fresh 13-1/2 year
high.
Gold has shed around 11 percent from a peak hit in the
aftermath of the U.S. election two weeks ago. The metal has been
hit by expectations that the policies of U.S. president-elect
Donald Trump will boost economic growth and by strong U.S. data
supporting the case for a rate hike.
"It has been a pretty dreadful time for gold. Everything
that's good for growth has been negative for gold," said Robin
Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale in London.
Uncertainty surrounding Italy's constitutional referendum on
Dec. 4 and French and German elections next year, however, could
support gold through safe-haven buying, Bhar said.
Silver fell by as much as 3 percent to $16.14 an
ounce, its lowest since early June.
Platinum shed 1 percent at $927.40 and palladium
dropped 0.5 percent at $736.50.
(Editing by David Goodman and Chizu Nomiyama)