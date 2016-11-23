* U.S. data sends U.S. dollar index to fresh 13-1/2-yr high * Fed funds futures imply 100 pct chance of December rate rise * Silver sinks to lowest since June * Coming up: U.S. Thanksgiving day holiday on Thursday (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 23 Gold fell more than 2 percent to a 9-1/2-month low on Wednesday as a buoyant dollar extended its rally to the highest since 2003 on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data that further cemented a case for increasing interest rates next month. Bullion prices remained weak after minutes from the Federal Reserve's Nov. 1-2 meeting showed policymakers appeared confident that the economy was strengthening enough to warrant interest rate increases soon. Spot gold dropped 1.9 percent at $1,188.82 an ounce by 2:34 p.m. EST (1934 GMT), after falling 2.5 percent to $1,181.45, the lowest since since Feb. 10. U.S. gold futures settled down 1.8 percent at $1,189.30. Many in the United States will be away from their desks on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. "The November Fed minutes contained little market-moving information which puts all the emphasis on (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen's December press conference and FOMC dot plot for clues on the future path of short term interest rates," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York. Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. Traders are pricing in a 100 percent chance of a December rate increase, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. U.S. durable goods orders rebounded in October and jobless claims, though off a 43-year low, remained below a level consistent with a tightening labor market. The data sent the dollar index to a fresh 13-1/2 year high. Gold has shed around 11 percent from a peak hit in the aftermath of the U.S. election two weeks ago. The metal has been hit by expectations that the policies of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will boost economic growth and by strong U.S. data supporting the case for a rate hike. "It has been a pretty dreadful time for gold. Everything that's good for growth has been negative for gold," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale in London. Uncertainty surrounding Italy's constitutional referendum on Dec. 4 and French and German elections next year, however, could support gold through safe-haven buying, Bhar said. Silver fell by as much as 3 percent to $16.14 an ounce, its lowest since early June. Platinum shed 1 percent at $927.40 and palladium dropped 0.5 percent at $736.50. (Editing by David Goodman and Chizu Nomiyama)