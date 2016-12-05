Dec 5 Gold edged up in early Asian trade on
Monday as jitters over the resignation of Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi after losing a referendum on constitutional reform
induced safe-haven buying.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,180.20 an ounce
by 0050 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 percent to $1,182.40
per ounce.
* The euro sank to 20-months lows in Asia on Monday after
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign in the
wake of a stinging defeat on constitutional reform that could
destabilise the country's shaky banking system.
* The U.S. unemployment rate fell to a nine-year low of 4.6
percent in November, as employers added another 178,000 jobs,
making it almost certain that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates later this month.
* Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $60 million
to settle private U.S. antitrust litigation by traders and other
investors who accused the German bank of conspiring to
manipulate gold prices at their expense.
* Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order
to sell rights for the development of the giant Sukhoi Log gold
deposit in Siberia in an auction in 2017, the government said in
a statement on Friday.
* President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on Turks to
convert their foreign exchange into gold or the Turkish lira and
said there was "no option" other than cutting interest rates to
spur growth - comments that helped send the lira to a new low.
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Friday it
has suspended concentrate shipments from its giant copper-gold
Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia across the Chinese border, blaming
problems with a crossing route.
* Gold premiums in China held near three-year highs this
week amid limited supply of the precious metal with traders
saying Beijing was restricting imports, while prices in India
swung to a discount as a severe cash crunch dampened appetite.
* Speculators reduced their net long position in gold
futures and options by 17,843 lots to 103,392 lots, the lowest
since February, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) data showed.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI November
0855 Germany Markit services PMI November
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final November
0930 Euro zone Sentix index December
1000 Euro zone Retail sales October
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI November
1500 U.S. Employment trends November
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)