Dec 22 Gold edged higher in Asian trade on
Thursday, after ending the prior session nearly flat, as the
U.S. dollar retreated from 14-year highs touched earlier this
week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,132.04 an ounce
by 0049 GMT. Bullion closed nearly flat in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,133.60
per ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, slipped 0.1 percent to 102.960.
It reached 103.65 on Tuesday, which was its highest since
December 2002.
* U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in November, reaching
their highest level in nearly 10 years, likely as buyers rushed
into the market to lock in mortgage rates in anticipation of
further increases in borrowing costs.
* Japan's government upgraded its overall assessment of the
economy on Wednesday, echoing the Bank of Japan's more upbeat
view, in a sign the economy may be steadying.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.43 percent to 824.54
tonnes on Wednesday.
* A small Canadian miner is confident Donald Trump's U.S.
presidential win will let it proceed with an application for a
copper and gold mine in Alaska that has been stalled almost
three years by environmental regulators aiming to protect the
world's biggest sockeye salmon fishery.
* American Eagle gold coin sales rose to a five-year high in
2016, the U.S. Mint said on Wednesday, after a volatile year
that saw prices soar 30 percent in the first seven months, only
to tumble in the wake of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
election victory.
* The Royal Canadian Mint has joined a blockchain platform
run by Goldmoney Inc, the first time in the world that
mint-vaulted bullion has been traded on such a private digital
ledger, the Canadian fintech company said on Wednesday.
* The European Commission proposed tightening controls on
cash and precious metals transfers from outside the EU on
Wednesday, in a bid to shut down one route for funding of
militant attacks on the continent.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices November
1330 U.S. Durable goods November
1330 U.S. GDP Final Q3
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. National activity index November
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index October
1500 U.S. Personal income November
1500 U.S. Leading index November
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)