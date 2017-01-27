* Spot gold may fall to $1,171 per ounce -technicals
* Spot gold heading for worst week since mid-December
* Palladium down more than 8 pct so far this week
By Sethuraman N R
Jan 27 Gold on Friday hit fresh two-week low on
a stronger dollar, with selling ahead of the Lunar New Year
holidays adding pressure and leaving the metal on track to
record its first weekly loss since late December.
Spot gold prices were down 0.5 percent at $1,182.87
per ounce at 0525 GMT, having hit their lowest since Jan. 11 at
$1,182.45.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,183.
"A combination of things including a strong dollar, thin
volumes ahead of the Chinese (or Lunar) New Year and weak longs
is putting pressure on the market," said Ronald Leung, chief
dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"Most of Asia is already off for the holidays, which is a
good time for many to short the metal ... You can see the bids
are very weak, which shows the demand right now," he said.
Spot gold may break a support at $1,182 per ounce and fall
to the next support at $1,171, as suggested by a Fibonacci
retracement analysis and a double-top, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
The week-long holiday that many in Asia take for the Lunar
New Year is likely to keep the markets quiet, traders said.
The dollar edged up on Friday, rebounding from a seven-week
low on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook and corporate
earnings, although U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist
policies raised uncertainties for global trade.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1 percent on Friday to
100.500, after touching a seven-week low of 99.793 in the prior
session.
"We suspect the fourth-quarter GDP will likely be stronger,
leading to a stronger dollar and exerting more pressure on gold
before Trump possibly comes to the rescue with another market
surprise," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said. U.S.
fourth-quarter GDP estimate is due later in the day.
Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $16.73 an ounce,
while platinum fell 0.5 percent to $970.60.
Palladium fell 0.3 percent to $718.83, after hitting
its lowest since Jan. 4 at $711.15 on Thursday. Palladium has
lost more than 8 percent so far this week, its worst weekly
performance since January 2016.
"The movements in palladium are not necessarily justified by
the fundamentals but broader investor sentiment," HSBC analyst
James Steel said.
"We believe a drop back to the December lows of $650 is not
fundamentally justified. That said, the momentum may lead to a
test of $700, however."
