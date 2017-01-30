* Investors turn to safe-haven gold on US policy uncertainty
* Speculators lower net long position in gold futures,
options
* Palladium climbs from weakest in over 3 wks hit in prev
session
* Dollar index down 0.12 percent
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Arpan Varghese
Jan 30 Gold prices crawled higher on Monday on a
weaker dollar and as uncertainty over U.S. policy under
President Donald Trump stoked safe-haven demand, although gains
were curbed with many in Asia on holiday for the Lunar New Year.
Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,191.98 per
ounce by 0735 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.24 percent
at $1,191.2.
Trump's administration on Sunday tempered a key element of
his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven
Muslim-majority countries in the face of mounting criticism and
protests in major American cities.
Some of Trump's statements and a lack of detail on policy
have led some investors to opt for gold, often seen as an
alternative investment in times of geopolitical and financial
uncertainty.
"The executive order signed by Trump has raised the
uncertainty even higher," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
The upturn in safe-haven buying comes at a time when
physical demand has been sapped due to the Lunar New Year
holiday in Asia, Hynes added.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was down 0.12 percent at
100.410.
"USD flows will continue to dictate gold's direction leading
into this week's (U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee) meeting, with broad support sitting toward $1,180,
while resistance comes in at $1,200," MKS PAMP Group trader Sam
Laughlin said in a note.
The market for the precious metal has also been buoyed by
sluggish U.S. economic data released on Friday.
Economic growth in the country slowed sharply in the fourth
quarter as a plunge in shipments of soybeans weighed on exports,
the data showed.
"That puts just enough doubt into the industry's mind about
the timing of (U.S. interest) rate hikes," Hynes said.
Meanwhile, holdings of the largest gold-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD,
remained unchanged on Thursday from Wednesday.
Speculators crimped their net long position in gold futures
and options, following two straight weeks of increases, data
showed. They also raised their silver holdings to the highest
since early November.
Spot silver was up 0.23 percent at $17.16 per ounce.
Platinum shed 0.14 percent to $980.75 per ounce,
while palladium dropped 0.5 percent to $732.4 per ounce.
Palladium touched its lowest since Jan. 4 at $708.97 an ounce in
the previous session.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)