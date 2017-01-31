Jan 31 Gold prices edged up on Tuesday on a
weaker dollar and worries over U.S. policy under President
Donald Trump, with focus shifting to this week's meeting of the
Federal Reserve.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.17 percent to $1,197.03 per
ounce by 0049 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.2 percent
to $1,195.90.
* The dollar wobbled early on Tuesday after tumbling
overnight against the yen, which benefited from its safe-haven
status as Trump's tough stance on immigration rattled investors
and curbed risk appetite.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04 percent at 100.390
* Backlash built on Monday against Trump's travel and
immigration restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations
as opponents tried to throw up roadblocks, including more court
challenges.
* U.S. consumer spending accelerated in December as
households bought motor vehicles and cold weather boosted demand
for utilities amid a rise in wages, pointing to sustained
domestic demand that could spur economic growth in early 2017,
data showed.
* The markets were turning their attention to a meeting of
the U.S. Fed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The central bank has
forecast three interest rate hikes this year.
* The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive monetary
stimulus on Tuesday and reassure markets any reversal of its
ultra-loose policies is some time off, as recent global bond
yield gains test its policy of controlling the yield curve.
* Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as the
stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by Trump brought
home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical
campaign pledges into action.
* The euro zone economy has kicked off the year robustly,
data from the Baltic to the Mediterranean showed on Monday,
evidence for the European Central Bank that its massive cash
stimulus is working but also posing questions about what comes
next.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
N/A Bank of Japan Rate Decision
0630 France GDP Preliminary Q4
1000 Euro Zone GDP Flash Prelim Q4
1000 Euro Zone Unemployment Rate Dec
1330 U.S. Employment Wages Q4
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan
1500 U.S. Consumer Confidence Jan
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)