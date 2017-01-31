(Adds comment; updates prices) * Spot gold breaks above $1,200, hits highest since Jan. 25 * May edge up to $1,205 - technicals * Investors shift focus to U.S. Fed meeting By Arpan Varghese Jan 31 Gold prices hit their highest in about a week on Tuesday, buoyed by safe-haven demand after U.S. President Donald Trump rattled global markets with his tough stance on immigration. A weaker dollar also supported bullion, while traders were turning their attention to a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting later in the day for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates. Spot gold had risen 0.51 percent, to $1,201.07 per ounce at 0752 GMT. It earlier touched its highest since Jan. 25 at $1,203. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.53 percent, to $1,200.1. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 100.380. Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action. "There could be some growth challenges if the ban is prolonged. So the current risk aversion (driving gold markets) comes as no surprise," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan. Trump also fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates after she refused to defend the new travel restrictions. "The announcement (on Sally Yates) provided the impetus for gold to break through USD $1,200," MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin said in a note. "Continued uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration is likely to support the yellow metal over the short term as global equities remain under pressure." Spot gold may edge up to $1,205 per ounce, as it has pierced resistance at $1,197, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. "To go higher, gold needs constant injections from political uncertainty or increases in geopolitical tensions. And while it seems to be getting just such support recently, without a near constant diet of investor unease gold can quickly ease back," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note. Traders were also eyeing a meeting of the U.S. Fed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed has signaled as many as three rate rises in 2017. "Market sentiment is for the Fed to stay pat in the upcoming meeting," Gan said. Higher rates could mean a stronger U.S. currency, which makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially dampening demand. Meanwhile, spot silver was up 0.47 percent, to $17.19 per ounce, while platinum edged up 0.33 percent, to $988.49 per ounce. Palladium rose 0.5 percent, to $743.72 per ounce. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)