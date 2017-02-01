Feb 1 Gold held firm on Wednesday after hitting
a one-week high in the previous session, as traders awaited a
decision on interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is
expected to keep policy on hold.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,210.79 an ounce
by 0054 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.1 percent to
$1,209.70.
* Spot gold rose over 5 percent in January, its best month
since June 2016.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest
rates unchanged on Wednesday in its first policy decision since
President Donald Trump took office, as the central bank awaits
greater clarity on his economic policies.
* The dollar suffered its worst January in three decades
after President Trump complained that every "other country lives
on devaluation."
* The comments intensified expectations that the new U.S.
administration was making moves to talk down the greenback just
hours after Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, told the
Financial Times that Germany is using a "grossly undervalued"
euro to gain advantage over the United States and its own
European Union partners.
* U.S. consumer confidence retreated from a 15-year high in
January, likely as some of the election euphoria fizzled, but
households remained upbeat about the labor market, suggesting
that the economy would continue to grow this year.
* Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a
contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald
Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will
combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the
prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.
* U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group is in
talks to sell a portfolio of 87 mining royalty, streaming and
offtake assets, Orion portfolio manager Douglas Silver said on
Tuesday.
* Britain's economy now looks set to slow only slightly in
2017 after its resilient response to last year's Brexit vote,
but growth is still likely to be a lot weaker than if the
country had decided to stay in the European Union, a think tank
said.
* Inflation in the euro zone has risen to just below the
European Central Bank's target, economic growth is accelerating
at greater speed than in the United States, and unemployment has
hit a more than seven-year low.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jan
0100 China Official services PMI Jan
0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Jan
0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jan
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jan
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Jan
1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan
1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jan
1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy
meeting
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)