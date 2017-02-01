* Fed holds U.S. interest rates unchanged
* Dollar pares gains after Fed statement
* Silver off 11-week highs hit in previous session
By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 1 Gold gave up some of its
losses on Wednesday as the dollar pared gains after the U.S.
Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged at its first
meeting since President Donald Trump's inauguration.
In a statement following its two-day meeting, the Fed
painted a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy that
suggested it was on track to tighten monetary policy this year,
though it gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate
move.
"Gold largely recovered the day's losses after a remarkably
bland FOMC statement, which contained no murmurs of upcoming
rate hikes or even consideration of balance sheet reduction
while providing the barest nod to inflation going back to 2
percent," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals
trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"The three dissenters from 2016 have rotated off and the
new, more dovish panel is proceeding cautiously."
Gold is highly exposed to interest rates, particularly in
the United States, as higher rates lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding assets and boost the dollar, in which gold
is priced.
Spot gold was down 0.08 percent at $1,209.58 an ounce
by 2:39 p.m. EST (1939 GMT), after touching a session low of
$1,197.73.
U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3 percent at
$1,208.30 prior to the statement.
The dollar index pared gains and was up 0.1 percent.
"It appears that a March rate hike will hinge on upcoming
data releases and any indications of the size of fiscal
stimulus," said Royce Mendes, director and senior economist at
CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
"Payrolls on Friday will be the next important signpost in
terms of data."
Gold gained more than 5 percent in January - its best month
since June 2016 - as the dollar suffered its worst start to the
year in three decades."
"Gold prices could rise 8 percent in the first half of the
year, aided by a weaker dollar," ETF Securities said.
"However, the dollar strengthening in the second half of the
year and subdued enthusiasm for the metal in the futures market
could drive a sell-off."
The bullish view is underscored by some of Wall Street's
largest fund managers betting on gold.
Spot silver rose 0.2 percent to $17.56 an ounce,
after touching its highest in more than 11 weeks at $17.61.
Platinum inched up 0.08 percent to $995.24, while
palladium rose 1 percent to $760.25.
(Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
editing by Louise Heavens and Diane Craft)