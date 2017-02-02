* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,219 per ounce -
technicals
* Platinum hits highest since November 2016
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 1.34 pct to 809.74 tonnes on
Wednesday
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Arpan Varghese
Feb 2 Gold hit a more than one-week high on
Thursday as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve
kept interest rates unchanged at its first meeting since
President Donald Trump took office.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,216 per ounce as
of 0601 GMT after rising to a high of $1,217.17, its highest
since Jan. 24, while U.S. gold futures were 0.8 percent
higher at $1,218.10.
The dollar index edged lower 0.2 percent to 99.468.
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but
painted a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy that
suggested it was on track to tighten monetary policy this year.
"The sharp rebound after a pull down below $1,200 and the
Asian pricing model, despite the Chinese New Year, seem
favourable and we see a lot of bullish signals," said Spencer
Campbell, general manager with Kaloti Precious Metals,
Singapore.
"We are sort of eyeing the $1,225 levels in the next move if
the metal breaks the recent highs of around $1,215."
Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,219 per ounce
as it has found a support at $1,197, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
Gold is slightly being bid in the short term as the dollar's
weakness continues, said Nicholas Frappell, general manager with
ABC Bullion, adding non-commercial longs speculating on the
dollar index had been trimming their positions since the start
of 2016 and the Fed appeared to remain dovish.
"Additionally, there are signs that ETF holders are adding
again, and that after some reduction in length on the CME,
buyers may be returning," said Frappell.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), rose 1.34 percent to
809.74 tonnes on Wednesday from 799.07 tonnes on Tuesday.
Speculators slightly lowered their net long position in
COMEX gold contracts in the week to Jan. 24, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.
The yellow metal gained more than 5 percent in January, its
best since June 2016, as the dollar suffered its worst start to
the year in three decades.
Meanwhile, investors also turned their attention to a
quarterly report from the Bank of England on Thursday. The BoE
was expected to avoid adding to speculation about a first
interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges
the resilience of Britain's economy since last year's Brexit
vote shock.
In other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.5
percent to $17.60 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.4
percent at $1,000.35. Platinum earlier touched $1,005.70, its
highest since Nov. 9, 2016.
Palladium rose 0.8 percent to $768.50 per ounce.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)