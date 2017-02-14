Feb 14 Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day for hints on the central bank's interest rate strategy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,225.06 per ounce at 0048 GMT, while U.S. gold futures inched up 0.04 percent to $1,226.3. * The dollar index was nearly flat on the day at 100.94 . That was not far from Monday's high of 101.11, its strongest since Jan. 20. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.49 percent to 840.87 tonnes on Monday from 836.73 tonnes on Friday. * Investors are focused on testimony by the Fed's Yellen before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of hints from other policymakers that could suggest they are leaning towards more hikes in interest rates this year than the two currently priced in by markets. * Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Monday said the U.S. central bank should act soon to raise rates, or risk having to abandon its plan to do so slowly. * A measure of U.S. inflation expectations rose for a second straight month in January to its highest level since mid-2015, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released on Monday that reinforced the view that interest rates would keep climbing. * The European Commission said on Monday that uncertainty about U.S. policies, Brexit and elections in Germany and France would take their toll on the euro zone economy this year. * The value of gold held by Venezuela fell 23 percent in 2016, according to its central bank, as the OPEC nation cashed in the precious metal amid an economic crisis, low oil prices and heavy debt payments. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Jan 0130 China Producer prices Jan 0700 Germany GDP flash Q4 0930 Britain Consumer prices Jan 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb 1000 Euro zone GDP flash Q4 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Dec 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jan 1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semiannual monetary testimony before the Senate Banking Committee (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)