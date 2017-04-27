April 27 Gold on Thursday edged away from
two-week lows hit in the previous session on scepticism over
President Trump's proposed U.S. tax reform, with markets
awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and Japan.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,266.80 per
ounce, as of 0115 GMT. Bullion prices edged away from a two-week
low of 1,259.90 hit in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,267.70
an ounce.
* Asian shares ticked down from a near two-year high on
Thursday after a long-awaited U.S. tax plan failed to inspire
investors, though sentiment remains supported by global growth
prospects and receding worries about political risks in Europe.
* President Donald Trump unveiled a one-page plan on
Wednesday proposing deep U.S. tax cuts, many for businesses,
that would make the federal deficit balloon if enacted, drawing
a cautious welcome from fiscal conservatives and financial
markets.
* The European Central Bank is set to keep its ultra-easy
policy stance firmly in place on Thursday but may acknowledge
better growth prospects, setting the stage for a small signal as
early as June about an eventual reduction of stimulus.
* The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady on
Thursday and signal its conviction the country's economic
recovery is gaining momentum, taking heart from renewed optimism
over the global economy as political concerns in France ebb.
* The Trump administration said on Wednesday it aimed to
push North Korea into dismantling its nuclear and missile
programs through tougher international sanctions and diplomatic
pressure, and remained open to negotiations to bring this about.
* Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc reported
better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday as a
$250 million-a-year cost-cutting plan started to take effect.
* Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd said its fiscal
2017 gold production tally would come in at the low end of
guidance of between 2.35 million and 2.60 million ounces due to
a seismic event earlier this month that rocked its flagship
Cadia mine in Australia.
* Sibanye Gold Ltd expects Stillwater deal to close
on May 4.
* Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its
silver production rose 12.5 percent in the first quarter due to
higher ore grades at its Fresnillo and Cienega mines in Mexico.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment May
0900 Euro zone Business climate April
0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence final April
1145 European Central Bank interest rate decision
1200 Germany Consumer prices April
1230 U.S. Durable goods March
1230 U.S. Advance goods trade balance March
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 ECB holds news briefing after policy meeting
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales March
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)