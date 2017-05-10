May 10 Gold on Wednesday edged up from an eight-week low hit in the last session as the dollar slipped after U.S. President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, but expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in June kept bullion prices under pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,221.82 per ounce at 0105 GMT. It hit $1,213.81 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since March 15. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.5 percent at $1,221.80 an ounce. * The dollar slid on Wednesday and the perceived safe-haven yen gained after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey in a move that shocked Washington. * Also supporting bullion were rekindled fears that North Korea could be gearing up for another weapons test. * In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, Pyongyang's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Choe Il, said North Korea is ready to conduct a sixth nuclear test. Observers of that country have said such a test was likely, but his comments reminded markets that tensions could escalate on the recently calm Korean peninsula. * However, expectations of U.S. monetary policy tightening next month dragged on bullion prices. * Interest rates futures implied traders saw close to a 90 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise its benchmark overnight rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. * Unemployment in the United States has dropped below its natural equilibrium and could overheat the economy and prompt faster interest-rate hikes if it were to drop below 4 percent, a Fed policymaker said on Tuesday. * Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the falling jobless rate means that adjusting monetary policy is of "paramount importance". * Parity between platinum and palladium prices is on the way as the latter metal's market deficit breaches a million ounces a year, GFMS said on Tuesday -- but it won't be seen just yet. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices April 0130 China Producer prices April 0645 France Industrial output March 0645 France Trade balance March 1030 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in the Dutch Parliament 1230 U.S. Import prices April 1230 U.S. Export prices April (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)