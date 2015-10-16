(Updates throughout with market settlements and analyst price
outlook; adds NEW YORK dateline, additional byline)
By Barani Krishnan and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 16 Gold prices slipped on
Friday as a recovering dollar pulled them off a 3-1/2 month
high, but the metal still eked out a weekly rise after gaining
in recent sessions on bets against a U.S. interest rate hike.
Weak buying support for physical bullion markets since
Thursday's rally added to the pressure on gold, traders said.
"I really don't see much progress for gold in the coming
week, given that there'll be no meeting or minutes of the Fed
that could really move the dollar," said Carlos Sanchez,
director of commodities and asset management at New York's CPM
Group.
"Barring any untoward move, we could back in a trading
range, with $1,190 being the high," he added.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$4.40, or 0.4 percent, at $1,182.10 an ounce.
Spot gold, or bullion, was down 0.6 percent at
$1,176.06 by 4:37 p.m. EDT (2037 GMT).
For the week, both the futures and spot markets rose by
about 2 percent, accounting for gains in five earlier sessions
that culminated in Thursday's highs above $1,191, a peak since
late June.
The dollar climbed a second day from a seven-week low
against a basket of currencies.
Gold is holding near its 200-day moving average, a level it
broke this week for the first time since May.
Not many are confident it will rise much further due to
conflicting bets that the Federal Reserve will only raise rates
next year, versus expectations among some that a hike was still
possible by December.
"There is still high uncertainty in the market about when
the Fed will raise rates," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann
said. "Until we have seen the first interest rate hike, or at
least the announcement of it, gold should still be under
pressure."
Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold shares, rose another 5.1 tonnes on
Thursday to 700 tonnes, their highest since mid-July.
"We had slightly better U.S. data which saw the dollar
rally, so that seems to have scared off some of the gold buyers
for the moment," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"But if it can consolidate around here and build a base,
that's a good platform," he said.
Silver edged down 0.3 percent to $16.03 an ounce.
Platinum was up 1.5 percent at $1,016.99 an ounce, while
palladium fell 1 percent to $694.75 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore,
editing by David Evans and Richard Chang)