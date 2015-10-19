* Spot gold down 0.6 pct, U.S. futures slide almost 1 pct
* Dollar's strength pulls gold further from 3-1/2 month
highs
* Largest gold ETF reports 6.3 tonne outflow
(New throughout with settlement in U.S. trading; adds byline
and NEW YORK to dateline)
By Barani Krishnan and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 19 Gold prices fell for a
third straight day on Monday as a rebounding dollar continued to
pull the precious metal away from last week's 3-1/2 month highs.
The spot price of gold was down 0.6 percent at
$1,170.26 an ounce by 4:20 p.m. EDT (2020 GMT). In futures
trading, U.S. gold for December delivery on COMEX was
down 0.9 percent at $1,172.80.
Gold soared to its highest levels since late June last week,
reaching $1,190.63 an ounce.
The rally faltered after the market failed to break above
the $1,200 resistance.
The dollar, the precious metal's rival, has, meanwhile,
forged ahead on uncertainties over the timing of a U.S. rate
hike. On Monday, the greenback gained further as the euro hit a
10-day low ahead of an European Central Bank meeting this week
that could pave the way for further euro zone stimulus.
"Last week was all dollar-driven," Afshin Nabavi, head of
trading at MKS, said, describing the rally that took gold to its
June highs.
"Stop after stop was triggered. A break of $1,200-1,225 only
would bring some fresh buying, otherwise (we'll see) a trading
range of $1,150-1,190," Nabavi added.
Analysts said recent trade data in U.S. gold futures also
showed a market overstretched. Hedge funds and money managers
raised their bullish bets in COMEX gold to near five-month highs
in the week ended Oct. 13, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed on Friday.
"The biggest threat to gold right now is the big jump in
speculative long bets during the past couple of weeks," Saxo
Bank's head of commodities research Ole Hansen said.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, reported its first outflow
in over a week on Friday, of 6.3 tonnes.
Silver was down 1.6 percent at $15.79 an ounce.
Platinum eased 0.3 percent to $1,008 an ounce, while
palladium slid 1.6 percent to $682 an ounce, after
hitting an Oct. 1 low at $664.10.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans and Chris Reese)