MELBOURNE Nov 17 Gold held steady on Tuesday as
lingering caution in the aftermath of the Paris attacks offset
the impact of a firmer U.S. dollar, which rose on prospects of a
December rate rise.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up $1.15 or 0.1 percent to
$1,083.50 an ounce by 0055 GMT.
* U.S. gold was also up 0.1 percent at $1,083.71.
* French President Francois Hollande called on the United
States and Russia on Monday to join a global coalition to
destroy Islamic State following the attacks across Paris, and
announced a wave of measures to combat terrorism in France.
* The leaders of the world's largest economies stuck to a
goal of lifting their collective output by an extra 2 percent by
2018, even though growth remains uneven and weaker than expected
globally, they said in a statement on Monday.
* The dollar rose sharply on Monday, as markets were
unshaken by the weekend attacks in Paris, and investors continue
to expect an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
* Euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.1 percent in
October, the EU's statistics agency said on Monday, pushed into
positive territory by price increases for fruit and vegetables.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks gained early on Tuesday, taking heart after
seeing Wall Street take the attacks in Paris in stride and surge
overnight, while expectations for a rate hike by the Federal
Reserve in December kept the dollar on a bullish footing.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov
1330 U.S. Consumer prices Oct
1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)