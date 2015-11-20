MELBOURNE, Nov 20 Spot gold was steady on Friday
but is set to finish the week stuck near its cheapest in more
than five years as the metal struggles against a stronger dollar
ahead of a widely expected U.S. rate rise next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,081.50 an ounce
by 0041 GMT. Prices hit the weakest in more than five years at
$1,064.95 an ounce on Wednesday and are set to close the week
down just 0.2 percent.
* U.S. gold edged up by 0.3 percent to $1,080.70 an
ounce.
* New U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last
week while a gauge of U.S. economic activity rebounded in
October, signs of a healthy labor market and economy that could
give the Federal Reserve confidence to raise interest rates next
month.
* Chinese banks are growing alarmed by a rising number of
defaults among jewellery manufacturers, prompting them to review
new gold lending more carefully in the world's biggest consumer,
according to sources with direct knowledge of the issue.
* The dollar weakened across the board on Thursday after
rising for four straight sessions, as investors cashed in recent
gains driven by widespread expectations of a U.S. Federal
Reserve interest rate increase next month.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices Oct
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Nov
MARKET NEWS
- The U.S. dollar pulled back on Thursday after four
sessions of gains and U.S. stocks edged lower in choppy trade as
the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest
rates next month gained steam.
PRICES AT 0043 GMT
Metal Last PrevClose Change Pct chg
Spot Gold 1081.50 1082.00 -0.50 -0.05
Spot Silver 14.23 14.23 0.00 -0.04
Spot Platinum 855.70 853.20 2.50 0.29
Spot Palladium 541.80 536.60 5.20 0.97
100 OZ GOLD DEC5 1081 1078 3.00 0.28
SILVER 5000 DEC5 14.225 14.222 0.00 0.02
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)