* U.S. payrolls data comes in stronger than expected
* Gold slides from peak of $1,112/oz, highest since Nov
* GRAPHIC: Commodities 2016-link.reuters.com/reb25t
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 8 Gold fell further from an earlier
nine-week high on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls
data boosted the dollar and stock markets, shoring up a recovery
in equities from this week's rout.
The Labor Department said U.S. job growth surged in
December, and revised employment for the prior two months
sharply higher, suggesting that a recent manufacturing-led
slowdown in economic growth would be temporary.
That lifted stocks, which had been flagging after an earlier
recovery ran out of steam, while pushing the dollar up 1 percent
versus the euro.
Spot gold touched a low of $1,093.53 in the wake of
the data and was down 0.8 percent at $1,100.65 an ounce at 1356
GMT. U.S. gold futures for February delivery were down
$7.40 an ounce at $1,100.40.
"(These are) very strong numbers, good for the U.S. dollar,"
Georgette Boele, analyst at ABN Amro, said. "The U.S. dollar is
the most important negative driver for gold prices, so this will
add pressure."
A strong report could be seen as prompting the Federal
Reserve to lift interest rates at a faster pace. Rising rates
typically weigh on gold, as they lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding assets, while boosting the dollar.
The prospect of rising rates in the United States was a key
factor pushing gold down more than 10 percent last year.
Jitters over the Chinese economy had spooked global stock
markets earlier this week, sending investors sprinting to
safe-haven assets, and pushing gold sharply higher. Gold peaked
at $1,112 earlier on Friday, its highest since early November.
Investment appetite for bullion showed signs of picking up
this week. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares,
rose 4.2 tonnes on Thursday, data from the fund showed.
"Concerns over China, and possibly the Middle East, have
prompted some safe-haven demand. That has stirred the gold
price," Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini said. "But as
we know, safe-haven demand can be quite volatile."
"We are generally positive on the gold price for the year,
but not necessarily on safe-haven demand. That's a wild card."
Silver was down 2.1 percent at $14.00 an ounce, while
platinum was up 0.2 percent at $874.65 an ounce.
Palladium was up 1.6 percent at $500.25 an ounce.
Palladium fell below $500 for the first time since September
2010 on Thursday, reaching a low of $481.67. It is set to end
the week down 11 percent.
