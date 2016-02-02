* Unclear signals on U.S. rate outlook caps upside
* Analysts bullish precious metals -LBMA 2016 survey
* More palladium ETF outflows expected -UBS
(Updates throughout; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Susan Fenton
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 2 Gold steadied after
touching three-month highs on Tuesday, underpinned by global
growth concerns and as another sharp drop in the oil price
pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.
Weak Chinese manufacturing data on Monday underscored the
challenges for the world economy, while volatility in oil and
other assets fueled interest in gold as a haven from market
turmoil.
Spot gold touched $1,130.30 an ounce early on
Tuesday, its strongest since Nov. 3, and was little changed at
$1,128.31 at 3:10 p.m. EST (2010 GMT). U.S. gold for April
delivery settled down 0.07 percent at $1,127.20 an
ounce.
Traders noted some long liquidation pushed spot prices to a
session low of $1,122.04 an ounce after failing to hold above
the 200-day moving average at $1,129.49.
"In the near term gold is finding some support in the dovish
tone from central banks last week, notably the Fed and the Bank
of Japan," said Jens Pedersen, senior analyst at Danske Bank.
Gold, which as a non-yielding asset tends to rise on
ultra-low rates, benefited from the Bank of Japan's introduction
last week of negative interest rates and increasing expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates as many times
as previously expected in 2016.
However, gold prices have been capped to the upside as the
Fed has kept the door open for a rate increase in March.
"It is perfectly possible that it will move towards $1,150
(in coming weeks) and then it will depend on the equity
markets," said Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer.
"Clearly this is an environment that is supportive for gold in
the short term."
Reflecting growing confidence in gold, holdings of SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, rose to 21.9 million ounces on Monday, the most since Nov.
3.
For palladium, more ETF outflows are likely in the coming
months after subdued industrial activity globally caused
liquidation, taking holdings to the lowest since mid-2014, UBS
Wealth Management Research said in a note.
In a London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) survey,
analysts were bullish the four precious metals, calling for the
average price of gold in 2016 to be up 1.1 percent from 2015 at
$1,103 an ounce. In silver and platinum they forecast 5.4
percent rises to $14.74 and $911 respectively, and a 12.7
percent increase in palladium to $568.
Spot silver was down 0.3 percent at $14.28, platinum
was down 1.7 percent at $855.11 an ounce, and palladium
was down 2.3 percent at $488.62.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; Editing
by Susan Thomas, Jan Harvey and Bill Trott)