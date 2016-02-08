MELBOURNE Feb 8 Spot gold slipped on Monday
from near a three-month top hit the session before, after a
solid U.S. jobs report strengthened the dollar and potentially
boosted the chance of rate hikes this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had slipped by 0.7 percent to $1,165.10
an ounce by 0008 GMT, as it fell back from its highest since
Oct. 28 at $1,174.50 hit in the previous session.
* U.S. gold climbed 0.7 percent to $1,165.80.
* Across other metals, platinum shed 0.2 percent to
$904.24, while palladium held 0.4-percent gains at
$501.30 an ounce.
* Most Asian regional markets were closed on Monday for
Lunar New Year, including Singapore, China, Hong Kong and
Taiwan.
* U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected in January
as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather faded, but
rising wages and an unemployment rate at an eight-year low
suggested the labor market recovery remains firm.
* Global markets have been in turmoil since the start of the
year, with stocks and commodities prices reeling, eroding
inflation and making central banks increasingly dovish - a trend
that could continue with more weak economic data.
* China's January exports may have fallen for a seventh
month with factories still battling falling prices, but an
expected jump in bank lending may underscore the government's
bid to put a floor under the slowing economy.
* Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish bet
in COMEX gold to a three-month high in the week to Feb. 2, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.70 percent to
698.46 tonnes on Friday from 693.62 tonnes on Thursday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Global stock markets slumped and the U.S. dollar rallied
on Friday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Feb
1500 U.S. Employment trends Jan
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)