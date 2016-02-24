* Gold extends 1.5 pct gain on Tuesday
* ETF inflows support gold rally
* U.S. not seen headed to a recession in 2016 -Kaplan
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 24 Gold rose above $1,250
an ounce and neared a one-year high on Wednesday, acting as
counter against risk alongside top-rated government bonds as
oil's earlier weakness rippled into global equity markets.
Spot gold rose as much as 2.1 percent to a session
high of $1,252.91 an ounce, just shy of a one-year high of
$1,260.60 reached on Feb. 11. At 2:25 p.m. EST (1925 GMT), it
was up 0.5 percent at $1,233.06.
The market's rediscovered role as a shelter for risk-averse
investors seemed to be gaining traction, traders and analysts
said, even as the dollar gained ground against a basket of major
currency rivals. The dollar fell later in the day.
"Gold is rising on the back of weak risk appetite, but what
stands out today is that the market is rising even though the
dollar is higher as well," Jens Pedersen, senior analyst at
Danske Bank, said when the greenback was firm.
"We've definitely reached a new range above $1,200 due to
re-pricing risks of Fed rate hikes," Pedersen said. He added
that further sustained gains may be capped until the path for
monetary policy is clearer.
Technically, gold looks set to test recent highs at a
one-year top of $1,260, MKS Group said in a note.
Stocks across the globe fell on concerns over economic
growth but were off their session lows after crude oil futures
turned higher following U.S. inventory data.
New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled in January, while
other data showed the services sector contracted in early
February for the first time since October 2013.
"Reports lately have been showing continuing signs of
weakness," said Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of Heraeus
Metal Management in New York.
"The gold market obviously is telling us that the market is
starting to believe that there is certainly reason for concern."
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, who
advocates a patient approach to policy tightening in the wake of
global headwinds, said he does not expect the United States to
enter recession this year.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed ETF,
are at their highest since March 2015. The fund's inflows since
the beginning of the year have already surpassed outflows for
the whole of 2015, lending support to gold prices.
Other precious metals turned lower, with silver down
0.1 percent to $15.28. Platinum was down 0.3 percent at
$941.50, while palladium fell 3 percent to $482.72, the
lowest since Jan. 20.
