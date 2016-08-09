* Dollar dip takes downward pressure off gold
* Largest gold ETF reports biggest outflow in a month
(Updates prices, adds comments, adds NEW YORK to dateline)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 9 Gold prices rose on
Tuesday as the dollar slipped lower against a basket of
currencies and concerns over the global economic outlook trumped
some expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates this year.
Gold slipped to its lowest level in a week on Monday, under
pressure after forecast-beating U.S. non-farm payrolls
employment data on Friday revived speculation that the Fed could
press ahead with a rate hike.
However, the precious metal quickly found support.
"There is still a view that we could see a rate hike this
year but there are enough risk issues out there to justify
holding gold," Citigroup analyst David Wilson said.
A weak report on U.S. productivity on Tuesday suggested the
economy may not be growing as quickly as anticipated.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,340.47 an ounce by
2:57 p.m. EDT (1857 GMT), off an earlier low of $1,330.03, while
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 0.4
pct at $1,346.7 an ounce.
"If you look at the U.S. Treasury market, those yields are a
bit lower, the dollar is off a little bit and then you have some
selling off the highs in the S&P 500 ... making it a little bit
more attractive to hold gold," said Mike Dragosits senior
commodities strategist at TD Securities.
"On the technical charts as well, it's getting a little bit
of a bounce," he added.
The rise for gold picked up momentum after it broke above a
key chart level just below $1,335 an ounce, analysts said.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell 0.3
percent after four days of gains while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
edged up to all-time highs before a decline in oil dulled the
gains.
CME Group's Fed Watch tool showed traders see almost a 50-50
chance of a U.S. rate hike by December, compared with 30 percent
before the payrolls data.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which the metal is priced.
Fed policymaker Jerome Powell was quoted as saying on Monday
that the U.S. economy is at increasing risk of becoming trapped
in a prolonged phase of slow growth that points to a need for
lower interest rates than previously expected.
Investment interest in gold-backed exchange-traded funds was
less buoyant than in recent months. The largest, New York-listed
SPDR Gold Shares, reported a 6.5-tonne outflow on Monday,
its largest in a month.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.60 pct
at $19.831 per ounce after touching a near two-week low on
Monday. Platinum was 0.6 percent higher at $1,155.6.
Palladium, which earlier touched a two-week low at
$683.53, was up 0.3 percent at $$692.22.
(Additional reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London and Nallur
Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Sandra
Maler)