By Devika Krishna Kumar and Zandi Shabalala
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 23 Gold was largely
unchanged on Tuesday as markets shifted focus from hawkish
comments by a Federal Reserve official over the weekend to a
meeting of global central bankers later this week that might
provide hints on the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase.
Spot gold rose 0.07 percent to $1,339.2 per ounce by
3:11 p.m. EDT (1911 GMT), having hit a two-week low of $1,331.35
in the previous session.
The most active U.S. gold futures for December
delivery settled up $2.70, or 0.20 percent, at $1,346.1 per
ounce.
Prices fell on Monday after weekend comments by the Fed's
No. 2 policymaker, Stanley Fischer, saying that the U.S. central
bank is close to hitting targets for full employment and 2
percent inflation, raising the prospect of a U.S. rate increase.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may provide more
clarity on interest rates in a speech at the meeting of central
bankers, an annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, starting
Aug. 25.
"We're very much locked into a range here and we're just
waiting for Janet," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy
at TD Securities in Toronto.
"The sense going into that meeting is that the Fed may be a
little bit more hawkish than previously and if the Fed does go
hawkish, we could see gold retrace back to $1,300 or maybe
slightly lower."
The Fed last week sent mixed messages in the minutes of its
July meeting, though some members have suggested that rates
could rise as soon as September.
The Fed increased rates for the first time in a decade in
December, but expectations that it would hold off on further
increases have helped to drive a 26 percent gain in gold prices
this year.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which boost the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while lifting
the dollar, in which it is priced.
"Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials have been
mixed, but the majority of their recent rhetoric has leaned
toward the hawkish side of U.S. monetary policy," Kitco Metals
analyst Jim Wyckoff said in a note.
"There are now increasing ideas in the marketplace that the
Fed will raise interest rates yet this year."
The dollar rose 0.03 percent against a basket of
major currencies, causing gold to shed gains.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.25 percent to 958.37
tonnes on Monday.
Spot silver was down 0.08 percent at $18.85 an ounce,
after falling to a seven-week low on Monday.
Platinum edged 0.03 percent higher to $1,099.3, while
palladium gained 0.83 percent to $695.75.
