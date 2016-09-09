* Fed official signals potential rate hike
* Gold prices up 0.5 pct this week, second week of gains
By Chris Prentice and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 9 Gold prices fell again
on Friday as hawkish comments on U.S. interest rates from a top
Federal Reserve official helped lift the U.S. dollar, and as
buyers continued to cash in on this week's price rally.
Spot gold was down 0.67 percent at $1,329.02 per ounce by
2:18 p.m. EDT (1818 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled down $7.1, or 0.53 percent, at
$1,334.5 per ounce.
The metal stayed on track for a second successive weekly
gain. Gold was 0.5 percent higher on the week, having jumped 1.8
percent to $1,352.65 an ounce on Tuesday.
Soft jobs and services data this week have dented
expectations that ultra-low interest rates, a key support for
non-yielding gold, will rise this year. But investors remained
uncertain on the outlook for rates, however, with Fed officials
recently taking a more hawkish tone.
"Gold and silver really came under pressure on renewed
expectation that the Fed is actively pursuing an interest rate
hike. Before it seemed like more of a long shot," said Phillip
Streible, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies
after Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the U.S. central
bank increasingly faces risks if it waits much longer to hike
rates, pressuring gold.
Growing speculation that the Fed would stand pat on interest
rates after hiking for the first time in nearly a decade in
December have helped push gold 26 percent higher this year.
"The problem with gold currently is that on the technicals
side we've now twice been around $1,375-1,380, so if it gets
back towards there, people are just taking profits," ABN Amro
analyst Georgette Boele said.
Expectations for further policy divergence between the
United States and the euro zone were dampened after the European
Central Bank held off signalling a move towards further policy
easing at a meeting on Thursday.
"The ECB's decision to leave policy unchanged may have
refocused market participants on the possibility that the Fed
sends a hawkish signal in the coming days before its pre-meeting
quiet period begins next Tuesday," BNP Paribas said in a note.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares, fell 0.13 percent to 950.62 tonnes
on Thursday.
Gold demand in Asia remained subdued this week as higher
prices kept buyers at bay.
Silver was down. Spot silver was down -2.11 percent
at $19.18 per ounce, while platinum platinum was down
1.96 percent at $1,061.35 an ounce. Palladium was down
1.17 percent at $674.5 an ounce.
