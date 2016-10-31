* Gold retreats from Friday's nearly 4-week high
* FBI's Clinton investigation keeps U.S. election in focus
* Platinum on track for 3rd straight monthly drop
(Recasts; updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 Gold steadied on Monday,
coming off lows as the dollar pared gains, though concerns over
the outlook for the U.S. election and Federal Reserve policy
kept the metal pinned near the previous session's highest level
in nearly four weeks.
The dollar was up around 0.1 percent versus a basket
of major currencies while global equity prices steadied after
the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it was taking a
new look at Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server
while she was secretary of state.
Spot gold was up 0.03 percent at $1,276.34 an ounce
by 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT), hovering below Friday's peak of
$1,284.14 and on track to close October down 3.1 percent. U.S.
gold futures for December delivery settled down 0.3
percent at $1,273.10.
Physical demand has been very quiet, Afshin Nabavi, head of
trading at MKS in Switzerland, said. "Everything is stuck, with
the (Nov. 8) elections in the United States, and the non-farm
payrolls on Friday. We have had a $25 range every day."
The metal hit its highest since Oct. 4 on Friday after the
FBI's announcement shook up markets that had priced in a Clinton
victory over Republican Donald Trump, prompting losses in stocks
and the dollar.
"People had been presuming the election was a done deal for
Clinton," said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah. "If this means
her lead is reduced, the gold market could benefit from that
uncertainty."
The market was quiet ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, and October U.S. payrolls data
on Friday.
While hardly anyone expects Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other
Fed policymakers to raise interest rates only a week before the
election, they appear to have left themselves the December
meeting to deliver a rate rise in 2016.
"I don't think anyone's expecting a Fed hike this week. That
(Fed meeting) will give more clarity for a December rate hike
odds," said one gold trader in Toronto.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
Silver was up 0.6 pct at $17.83 an ounce but poised
to post a monthly decline of around 7 percent
Platinum was down 0.6 percent at $973 and set to
record its third consecutive monthly drop while palladium
, down 0.5 percent at $616.50, was heading for its biggest
monthly drop since November, down more than 14 percent.
(Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Mark Heinrich and Alistair Bell)