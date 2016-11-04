* Dollar headed for worst week since July
* All eyes on outcome of Tuesday's U.S. election
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 4 Gold steadied on Friday,
heading for its biggest weekly rise since mid-September as
jitters over next week's U.S. election offset a solid payrolls
report that shored up expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike
next month.
Global equity markets slipped amid investor concerns about
the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, while the
dollar eased, despite a solid U.S. jobs report that supported
expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.
Spot gold was down 0.08 percent at $1,302.22 an ounce
by 3:01 p.m. EDT (1901 GMT), off a low of $1,294.15 in the
immediate wake of the payrolls data. U.S. gold futures
for December delivery settled up 0.1 percent at $1,304.50.
"If (Republican Donald) Trump wins, and he could win, I
don't think it's going to be the shock that some people are
making it out that it could be," said Bob Haberkorn, senior
market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.
"If he does win, initial reaction will be gold will pop. I
don't think it will be like Brexit."
An initial dip in gold was quickly bought into as investors
remained on edge ahead of Tuesday's vote.
"A Trump win would signal a positive direction for gold, so
that's the bigger thing to watch," ING's head of commodity
strategy Hamza Khan said.
The dollar index was on track for its biggest weekly
drop since July after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said
last week it was reopening a probe of Democrat presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while
she served as secretary of State.
"Gold implied volatility rallied sharply across the curve
over the past week, as investors rotated to safe-haven assets
after polls tightened," Citi said in a note. "As the election
keeps driving gold prices in the short-term, we expect gold vol
to remain elevated into Election Day."
Gold prices in India swung to a discount this week as a
rally in prices dampened retail demand, while buying in leading
consumer China rose due to safe-haven buying.
Investor appetite looked firm, with the world's largest gold
exchange-traded fund announcing a 4.4-tonne rise in its
holdings on Thursday.
Silver was up 0.2 percent at $18.36 an ounce, on
track to post its third consecutive weekly rise. Platinum
was up 0.3 percent at $995.74, while palladium was 1.4
percent higher at $624.40, on track for its first positive
weekly performance in five.
