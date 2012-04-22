DUBAI, April 22 Global Investment House , which is in talks to restructure $1.7 billion in debt, is due to hold meetings with bond investors on Tuesday, a regulatory bourse disclosure showed.

The investment company, which has laid off 17 percent of its staff, will hold separate meetings with holders of a 50 million Kuwaiti dinar ($179.66 million) bond and a 45 million dinar bond, a statement on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said.

Global said last year it was asking lenders for a delay to principal repayments on debt to allow for a renegotiation of a debt restructuring plan it agreed in 2009.

Bondholders of the 45 million dinar bond agreed to delay repayment from April 2012 to June 2012. ($1 = 0.2783 Kuwaiti dinars) (Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Reed Stevenson)