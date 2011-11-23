KUWAIT Nov 23 Kuwait's Global Investment
House saw its third-quarter net loss widen as the bank
continued to battle difficult market conditions, according to a
statement on Wednesday.
Global posted a net loss of 15.46 million dinars ($55.92
million) for the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters
calculations, up from 11.8 million dinars net loss in the
corresponding period of 2010.
Losses on principal investments increased by 3.3 million
dinars in the quarter, to 31.5 million dinars for the first nine
months of the year, which the company blamed in the statement on
fair valuation adjustments on equity assets and portfolio cost
of funding.
This quarterly loss wiped out the 3.3 million dinars of
operating income generated by it asset management, investment
banking and brokerage operations.
Global said in September that it was asking lenders for a
delay to principal repayments on debt due in December to allow
for a renegotiation of the $1.7 billion debt restructuring plan
it agreed in 2009.
At the end of September, Global had repaid $232.8 million of
the total debt amount, the bank said in the results statement.
Holders of a 45 million dinars bond due to mature in April
2012 will be asked to delay repayment until June at a meeting on
December 5, Global said on Monday.
($1 = 0.2765 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by David French in Dubai; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)