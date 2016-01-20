LONDON Jan 19 One of the biggest worries about
this month's sudden seizure in world markets is how puzzled
investors have been left by it, and how many are just wishing it
away as a temporary blip.
History suggests governments and central banks would do well
to sit up and take notice, but with policy coordination at its
lowest ebb in decades, a coherent response is unlikely.
With almost $6 trillion wiped off the value of global stock
markets since the start of the year and another 25 percent off
already low oil prices, there is a real risk investor anxiety
itself will be the catalyst for a world recession.
And when market turbulence starts to crystallize the very
problem investors are worried about -- what wonks call a
negative feedback loop -- then these rare but dangerous spirals
in confidence are notoriously difficult to halt.
By any measure, we are in historic territory.
Over the past 28 years -- or 336 months -- only 12 months
have seen bigger losses in the MSCI World stock index than
January 2016. Over half of those were associated with major
market crises, including the Lehman Brothers bust of 2008/09,
the dot.com implosion of 2001/02 and the emerging markets crash
of the late 1990s.
Lowering the International Monetary Fund's 2016 world growth
forecast by another 0.2 percentage points to 3.4 percent this
week, IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said markets were
reacting 'very strongly' to bits of evidence in a volatile, risk
averse climate -- but one where little fundamental had changed.
His predecessor Olivier Blanchard, now writing for
Washington's Peterson Institute, sympathises with that view but
warned against ignoring the seizure in markets.
"How much should we worry? This is where economics stops
giving an answer," Blanchard said.
"If ... the stock market slump lasts longer or gets worse,
it can become self-fulfilling. Low stock prices lasting for long
lead to lower consumption, lower demand, and, potentially, to a
recession."
U.S. bank Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it now sees a 20
percent chance of a 2016 world recession, as defined by sub-2.5
percent growth rate that is needed to keep pace with population
gains.
FEAR ITSELF?
But why all the new year panic? Most economists blame a
confluence of events rather than any sudden shock.
China's deepening slowdown, pressure to devalue its yuan and
its increasingly perplexing currency policy are all potential
game-changers but have been building for months.
So too has the collapse in oil prices and other commodities,
now more than 18 months old albeit a seemingly bottomless slide
that is feeding off the China concerns.
These were joined last month by the first rise in U.S.
interest rates in a decade which, by bolstering the already
pumped-up U.S. dollar, has arguably exaggerated both the oil
price fall and China's yuan conundrum and capital flight.
Add to that potent mix the currency, commodity and interest
rate pressures on emerging countries from Russia and Brazil to
South Africa and the Gulf, an unwinding of these countries'
sovereign investments overseas, and investor flight from the
equity and bonds of energy and mining companies.
Everyone can see a spiral forming, but few see where it
ends. The threat of a major re-set of global market valuations
amid high volatility is enough for many conservative investors
to go to ground until it all plays out.
The now famous "sell (mostly) everything" note issued by
Britain's RBS last week was not a mere throwaway. It focused on
the risk of markets snowballing as world trade and credit growth
struggle, currency wars go up a gear and China and oil feed off
each other. A 10-20 percent stock reversal was its best guess.
"The world is in trouble," it said.
If so, where's the cavalry?
By consensus, there appears to be about as much chance of a
confidence-boosting grand economic policy agreement this year as
there is of oil prices returning to $100 a barrel.
Coincidentally, China chairs the G20 group of world economic
powers this year. Finance chiefs meet in Shanghai next month.
But internal dilemmas mean global coordination is likely to
be low on Beijing's priority list.
The U.S. Federal Reserve also paid little heed to
international concerns when hiking rates last month, while Saudi
Arabia has shown scant consideration for other oil exporters as
it plays out a crude price war to protect market share against
U.S. shale producers.
Germany has been at loggerheads with much of the rest of the
euro zone and G7 partners for years over fiscal policy and
austerity.
Harvard economist Jeffrey Frenkel notes that global economic
cooperation has been stymied by international differences and
domestic political divisions on policy, as well as growing
disagreement between economists on how to model the world.
"When two players sit down at the board, they are unlikely
to have a satisfactory game if one of them thinks they are
playing checkers and the other thinks they are playing chess,"
he wrote in a paper this month.
