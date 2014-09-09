BRIEF-SPI Energy announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
PARIS, Sept 9 France's CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping firm, said on Tuesday it has signed agreements with China Shipping Container Lines and United Arab Shipping Company to share services on routes to and from Asia.
The alliance, known as Ocean Three, will cover Asia-Europe, Asia-Mediterranean, Transpacific and Asia-United States East Coast trade routes, CMA CGM said in a statement.
The agreements are pending approval from the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission, it said.
The alliance comes after CMA CGM's planned service-sharing alliance with larger rivals Maersk Line Mediterranean Shipping Co was vetoed by China earlier this year.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Andrew Callus)
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro