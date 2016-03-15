* Analysts make upward revisions to sugar deficit estimates

* Rains in W. Africa aid development of cocoa mid-crop

By David Brough

LONDON, March 15 Raw sugar on ICE dipped on Tuesday but remained near its highest this year, underpinned by tight global supply, while arabica coffee eased as traders focused on prospects for an ample Brazilian harvest.

Cocoa held steady as dealers tracked the impact of rains on development of the mid-crops in West Africa.

Raw sugar eased but remained in sight of Monday's peak for the year so far, buoyed by upward revisions to analysts' global deficit forecasts on adverse weather in leading Asian producers.

A firm Brazilian real currency reduced incentives for producer selling.

"It may be the case that producers have over-hedged, especially if they get weather problems at the beginning of the crop," said Nick Penney, senior trader at Sucden Financial Sugar.

"Crushing (in centre-south Brazil) is expected to begin in the second half of this month, but weather forecasts are somewhat mixed at the moment and this could prompt more ethanol production initially."

May raw sugar was down 0.11 cents, or 0.7 percent, at 15.31 cents per lb by 1201 GMT, having touched 15.44 cents on Monday.

May white sugar was down $1.60, or 0.4 percent, at $436.90 a tonne, having touched $439.20 on Monday, the highest since November 2014.

Coffee futures eased, with robusta supported by prolonged dry weather in Brazil and concerns over drought in Vietnam.

May robusta futures were down $3, or 0.2 percent, at $1,435 a tonne, having on Monday touched a three-week high of $1,444.

May arabica coffee was down 0.35 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $1.2685 per lb, having on Monday touched $1.277, the highest price since Jan. 4.

May London cocoa was up 8 pounds, or 0.4 percent, at 2,262 pounds a tonne while New York May cocoa lost $19, or 0.6 percent, to $3,062.