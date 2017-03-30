* cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=stock-index-poll Reuters poll
By Rahul Karunakar
BENGALURU, March 30 Developed market share
prices are looking expensive, according to a plurality of
strategists and brokers, with a majority in a global Reuters
poll saying those major indexes are due for a correction of 10
percent or more this year.
Stock markets everywhere have rallied so far in 2017, with
Wall Street hitting record highs on hopes that the U.S.
administration will usher in financial deregulation and sweeping
tax cuts. Last month, the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 market
capitalisation pushed above $20 trillion for the first time.
But the blistering rally stands in contrast to much more
measured views from global fund managers, who have trimmed
recommendations for equities or left them unchanged at best in
their model portfolio this year.
Many are now arguing that markets have become too reluctant
to consider several key risks, including potentially-disruptive
elections in Europe and no guarantees that the U.S.
administration's stimulus plans will be put into action.
The view that President Donald Trump will soon light a fire
under the economy may have peaked, according to the latest
Reuters poll of strategists who forecast U.S. shares will gain
less than 3 percent between now and year-end.
Julian Emanuel, executive director of U.S. equity and
derivatives strategy at UBS Securities in New York, said stocks
have been pricing in a "strongly" pro-growth agenda.
"But it has yet to be fully implemented, and the devil is in
the details," said Emanuel, who sees the S&P 500 ending the year
at 2,300, about 50 points lower than where it closed on
Wednesday. He said he is cautious on stocks in the near-term.
On Friday, Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul
the U.S. healthcare system, a key 2016 election Trump campaign
promise, which has led to questions about his ability to deliver
other pledges, including sweeping tax cuts.
Still, views from more than 200 equity strategists and
brokers around the world were bullish, with the outlook for
almost all the 22 indexes upgraded from just three months ago,
when almost everyone missed the size of the recent rally.
Most indexes have already surpassed the levels predicted in
December for where they would trade by mid-2017 and many have
even breached end-2017 forecasts made three months ago.
But while the general view is for stock markets to keep
rising, corporate earnings now have to catch up to justify the
surge in share prices, with valuations for a majority of stock
indexes already trading above their 5-year averages.
That is definitely the case for developed market shares,
according to a near-majority of ever-bullish strategists and
brokers polled by Reuters, something they have not said in
recent years.
"Absolutely, it is definitely expensive. It is expensive by
virtue of the fact people are too optimistic on earnings," said
Emanuel referring to the S&P 500.
CORRECTION
A majority also predict a correction of 10 percent or more
for developed market stocks. Such a drop is generally considered
normal, but the last time stock markets went through that kind
of a correction was at the beginning of last year.
Still, there is an increase in confidence. The recent surge
in equity markets is also based on a view the world economy at
last is in a synchronous upturn, along with inflation.
But that is at odds with the outlook for bond markets, with
bond strategists as a whole in a separate Reuters poll still not
very concerned about global inflation.
Emerging market stocks are expected to notably outperform
developed economy shares this year.
Brazilian stocks are likely to rise for the second straight
year to a record high in 2017, above the previous high hit
almost a decade ago.
India's benchmark BSE Sensex share index is also expected to
scale a new record high by mid-year, with forecasts upgraded
significantly from just three months ago.
