LONDON, April 19 Sovereign wealth fund (SWF) assets increased by $200 billion in the year to March 2016 and now stand at $6.51 trillion despite recent market volatility and low oil prices, data from research provider Preqin showed on Tuesday.

That represents a yearly growth rate of about 3 percent, compared with rates of 16-17 percent in previous years. But SWFs now hold more than double the assets seen in 2009 when the aggregate AUM totalled $3.22 trillion.

The growth was driven by non-commodity funds, which added some $290 billion in assets, whilst SWFs reliant on windfall revenues from oil and gas lost $10 billion, Preqin said.

With oil prices languishing at around $40 a barrel, SWFs and central banks in oil-exporting countries such as Norway, Russia and Saudi Arabia have been running down reserves and liquidating assets to help bridge budget gaps.

"Recent macroeconomic conditions have posed a particular set of challenges ... with falling commodities prices affecting the source of funding for many funds, and global equity markets remaining volatile," Preqin said.

"Given that many sovereign wealth funds are established by oil-producing nations, it is perhaps unsurprising that the rate of increase in assets has slowed."

Weak metals prices also took their toll on other commodity driven funds, which saw their assets under management more than half from $130 billion to $50 billion.

Overall, 45 percent of SWFs saw their assets increase over the 12-month period, 36 percent saw a decrease and 19 percent saw their assets remain the same as in March 2015.

Data from eVestment released in March showed heavy redemptions of "passive" or index-tracking strategies by SWFs, with a total $46.4 billion pulled from third party managers in 2015.

Preqin said a rising proportion of SWFs now actively invest in alternative assets, although fixed income and public equity holdings still comprise the bulk of most portfolios.

Some 62 percent of funds invest in both real estate and infrastructure, deemed attractive because of the illiquidity premium. About 55 percent invest in private equity, up from 47 percent in 2015, and 35 percent invest in private debt.

SWFs based in the Middle East and Asia accounted for 76 percent of all industry capital, but Preqin noted 14 new fund launches in the last six years, and said Bolivia and the Philippines were reportedly in discussions to launch new funds. (Reporting by Claire Milhench Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)