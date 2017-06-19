* STORY-On sovereign investors and climate change: LONDON, June 19 The Asset Owners Disclosure Project (AODP) is an independent not-for-profit organisation which aims to alert asset owners to the risks posed by climate change. Its AODP Global Climate 500 index, published at the end of April, rates the world's biggest asset owners - pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and endowments - on their success at managing climate risk within their portfolios. 2017 AODP GLOBAL CLIMATE LEADERS (SELECTED NAMES) 2017 2017 NAME TYPE COUNTRY RATING RANK AAA 1 Local Government Super Pension Fund Australia AAA 2 Environment Agency Pension Fund Pension Fund UK AAA 3 New York State Common Retirement Pension Fund USA Fund AAA 3 First State Super Pension Fund Australia AAA 5 Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP Pension Fund Netherlands AAA 6 Pensioenfonds Zorg en Welzijn Pension Fund Netherlands AAA 7 Kommunal Landspensjonskasse Pension Fund Norway Gjensidige Forsikringsselskap (KLP) AAA 8 Fjarde AP-Fonden (AP4) Pension Fund Sweden AAA 9 Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Pension Fund Finland Insurance Company AAA 10 Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Pension Fund Finland Company AAA 11 Fonds de Reserve pour les SWF France Retraites (FRR) AAA 15 New Zealand Superannuation Fund SWF New Zealand AA 24 Caisse des Depots (CDC) SWF France AA 28 California Public Employees Pension Fund USA Retirement System (CalPERS) AA 29 California State Teachers' Pension Fund USA Retirement System (CalSTRS) BBB 44 Government Pension Fund Global SWF Norway BB 56 Ireland Strategic Investment SWF Ireland Fund (ISIF) 2017 AODP GLOBAL CLIMATE LARGEST LAGGARDS (BY AUM) NAME COUNTRY TYPE AUM ($ BLN) China Investment Corporation China SWF 814 Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency Saudi Arabia SWF 654 Kuwait Investment Authority Kuwait SWF 592 SAFE Investment Company China SWF 568 Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance Japan Insurance Company 493 Zenkyoren Japan Insurance Company 477 Thrift Savings Plan USA Pension Fund 458 China Life Insurance (Group) Company China Insurance Company 445 Hong Kong Monetary Authority China SWF 406 Qatar Investment Authority Qatar SWF 304 Note: AODP says that a lack of transparency prevents it from identifying increased low carbon investment by China's institutions. Source: Asset Owners Disclosure Project (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Anna Willard)