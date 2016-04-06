* But value of deals up sharply year on year

* Total of 46 deals in Q1, down from 51 in Q4

* Biggest was for Australian ports and rail operator

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, April 6 Sovereign wealth funds made $19.2 billion worth of overseas acquisitions in the first quarter, down almost 17 pct from the previous quarter but rebounding from $4.8 billion a year earlier.

Thomson Reuters data showed that SWFs, which invest windfall revenues from oil and other commodities for future generations, were involved in 46 deals, down five from the previous quarter.

Industry experts said this did not represent a meaningful drop off.

"The number of deals is a little more indicative than the value, which can fluctuate depending on what's on offer," said Elliot Hentov, head of policy and research in the official institutions group at State Street Global Advisors.

The single biggest deal was the still pending $9.5 billion bid for Australian ports and rail operator Asciano, which will see the business split into two units.

Singapore's GIC and the Qatar Investment Authority are amongst the consortium partners for part of the ports business, while the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and China Investment Corp are amongst those bidding for the railways business.

The second biggest investment in the quarter was in China Internet Plus, created by merging Meituan and Dianping, which raised over $3.3 billion in a funding round.

Singapore's state investment firm Temasek Holdings and the CPPIB were amongst participants.

There were fewer real estate deals, but direct investments in companies covered a range of sectors including internet services and retail to financials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Sven Behrendt, managing director of GeoEconomica, a Geneva-based consultancy, said this showed SWFs were still actively engaging in global markets. "Despite low oil prices and revenues, SWFs continue to diversify their portfolios."

Ashby Monk, research director of Stanford University's Global Projects Center, and an expert on SWF investment trends, added that bringing assets in-house led to outperformance, so going direct was likely to remain popular.

Deal flow is traditionally lumpy.

In recent weeks oil-backed SWFs including Norway's have reaffirmed their commitment to real estate investment , while Saudi Arabia has stated it will set up a $2 trillion fund for the post-oil era.

"It does sound as if there is a commitment to long-term investing and harvesting an illiquidity premium," said State Street Global Advisors' Hentov. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by John Stonestreet)