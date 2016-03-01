By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, March 1
of $46.4 billion of assets in 2015 involved heavy redemptions of
"passive" or index-tracking equity strategies in both developed
and emerging markets, new data showed on Tuesday.
Following a report last week of the headline $46.4 billion
outflows from external managers, research firm eVestment this
week revealed a detailed breakdown. It shows sovereign wealth
fund (SWF) withdrawals were concentrated in equities, largely
indiscriminate, and from the most liquid segments of their
investments.
Over $17 billion was withdrawn from global equity mandates,
$10.5 billion from U.S. equity funds and $3.5 billion from
emerging market equities, with the biggest outflows concentrated
in passive strategies in each category.
Peter Laurelli, head of research at eVestment, which
collates data from 4,400 firms managing money on behalf of
institutional investors, said the redemptions indicated a
general reduction in equity exposure by SWFs that was not being
offset by sizeable allocations elsewhere.
With oil prices languishing at under $40 a barrel, SWFs and
central banks in oil exporting countries such as Norway, Russia
and Saudi Arabia have been running down reserves and liquidating
assets to help bridge budget gaps.
At the same time equity markets have sold off heavily, with
the S&P 500 down 5.5 percent since the start of the year
and European stocks down around 8 percent. The
benchmark emerging equity index has lost 5.6 percent.
In total, some $55.7 billion has been pulled from equity
funds in the year to date, according to data from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, the longest outflow streak since 2008.
Laurelli said it was not necessarily financial market events
that were prompting the SWF reductions in equity exposure, but
the underlying economic factors impacting SWFs, although the
redemptions did suggest a fear of further price falls.
"If you believe a holding is going to rise, then it doesn't
make any sense to sell it. If you're in need of assets why not
just wait a bit longer? It suggests they don't have a lot of
confidence that passive equity exposure is going to be of
benefit to them right now," he said.
SWFs also withdrew around $4.1 billion from emerging market
fixed income strategies with external asset managers, with
outflows accelerating in the fourth quarter of 2015 after poor
performance across the asset class.
Some $2.1 billion was redeemed from Japanese equities and
$1.97 billion from global fixed income strategies.
Among the few areas to see concentrated inflows were core
U.S. fixed income, which attracted $2.7 billion, and U.S. short
duration fixed income, with $3.3 billion of inflows.
Laurelli said this favouring of higher quality assets felt
like defensive positioning by the rainy-day funds built up by
countries producing oil and other commodities in recent years.
